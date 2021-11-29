USD 1.42 bn Growth in Cosmetic Lasers Market | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH & Bausch Health Companies Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

31% of the market's growth will originate from ROW. Brazil is the key market for cosmetic lasers in the region. The growing prevalence of obesity will facilitate the cosmetic lasers' market growth in ROW. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for cosmetic laser procedures and the rise in the number of working professionals. However, the adverse effects of cosmetic lasers are hindering the market growth. The cosmetic lasers market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The cosmetic lasers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The cosmetic lasers market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., El.En. Spa, Fotona d.o.o., Hologic Inc., and Lumenis Ltd.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

AbbVie Inc., - The company offers cosmetic lasers that are used for improving the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin, under the brand name of Kybella.

Alma Lasers GmbH - The company offers cosmetic lasers that are used for a wide range of aesthetic needs which include hair removal, skin remodeling, scars treatment, body contouring, skin contouring, and many more, under the brand name of Alma.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. - The company offers cosmetic lasers that utilize two wavelengths to provide a customizable and comprehensive treatment protocol for patients of all ages and skin types as well as it includes a user-friendly touchscreen, a simple training mode to simulate treatment without emitting laser energy, and a smart charting assistant that automatically tracks treatment progress with the ability to export patient treatment charts, under the brand name of Bausch Health.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cosmetic lasers market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Non-ablative and Ablative. The cosmetic lasers' market share growth by the non-ablative segment has been significant. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cosmetic lasers market size.

has been significant. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cosmetic lasers market size. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. ROW will have the largest share of the market.

Cosmetic Lasers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution ROW at 31% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., El.En. Spa, Fotona d.o.o., Hologic Inc., and Lumenis Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

