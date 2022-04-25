USD 1.43 billion growth in Facial Implants Market| 37% of the growth will originate from North America| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Facial Implants Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals: The hospitals end-user segment held the largest facial implants market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Large hospitals such as multi-specialty hospitals and hospital groups work under government sponsorship or through private entities. These hospitals offer a large number of inpatient and outpatient services and generate high revenues.

Clinics

Geography

North America: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the facial implants market in North America. The high number of road accidents in the region will facilitate the facial implants market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Facial Implants Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the facial implants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Vendors are increasingly focusing on the innovative product launches and strengthening their competitive positions in the market. For instance, 3M Corp. offers revenue cycles that automate coding and reduce burdens on clinical staff.

Facial Implants Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global facial implants market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the facial implants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Facial Implants Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist facial implants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the facial implants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the facial implants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial implants market vendors

Facial Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acumed LLC

Exhibit 85: Acumed LLC - Overview



Exhibit 86: Acumed LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Acumed LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

Exhibit 88: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Overview



Exhibit 89: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Key offerings

10.5 Hanson Medical Inc

Exhibit 91: Hanson Medical Inc - Overview



Exhibit 92: Hanson Medical Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Hanson Medical Inc - Key offerings

10.6 Implantech Associates Inc.

Exhibit 94: Implantech Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Implantech Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Implantech Associates Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 KLS Martin Group

Exhibit 102: KLS Martin Group - Overview



Exhibit 103: KLS Martin Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: KLS Martin Group - Key offerings

10.9 Medartis Holding AG

Exhibit 105: Medartis Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: Medartis Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Medartis Holding AG - Key offerings

10.10 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 108: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.

Exhibit 113: Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products. - Key offerings

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 116: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

