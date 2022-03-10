USD 1.51 Bn growth opportunity in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US | Automotive segment to account for maximum share | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advanced automation of processing plants. The increase in labor costs is driving end-users in the market to adopt advanced automation technologies and robots in manufacturing plants. Besides, operators across industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceutical need to constantly comply with changing regulations. This has increased the adoption of automated material handling equipment among industrial operators. The growing demand is driving many vendors in the market to increase their R&D efforts to introduce new products that are efficient and easy to integrate with automation technologies in manufacturing facilities. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the significant growth in the e-commerce industry and enhancement in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RS will further accelerate the growth of the automated material handling equipment market in US.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US: Segment highlights

By product, the market is segmented by conveyor systems, AS/RS, robotics systems, and AGVs.

The conveyor system segment will witness maximum growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing demand for airport baggage handling and in the e-commerce, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Also, the increase in the number of air travelers and the development of smart airports will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by end-user, the market growth will be significant in the automotive segment. The increasing demand for AGVs and conveyor systems in automotive production plants will drive the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report for highlights on other segments in the market.

Notes:

The automated material handling equipment market size in US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.

The automated material handling equipment market in US is segmented by product (conveyor system, AS/RS, robotics system, and AGV) and end-user (automotive, e-commerce and 3PL, food and beverage, and others).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Daifuku Co. Ltd., Grabit Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Material Handling Systems Inc., and Meidensha Corp.

Related Reports:

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.01 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daifuku Co. Ltd., Grabit Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Material Handling Systems Inc., and Meidensha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 05 Parent market

Exhibit 06: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 07: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 10: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 11: US: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 12: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 13: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 15: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 16: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 17: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 18: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 19: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by product

Exhibit 20: Comparison by Product

5.3 Conveyor system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Conveyor system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Conveyor system - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 AS/RS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: AS/RS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: AS/RS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Robotics system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Robotics system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Robotics system - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 AGV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: AGV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: AGV - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: End-user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 31: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 E-commerce and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: E-commerce and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: E-commerce and 3PL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 41: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Advanced automation of processing plants

8.1.2 Significant growth in the e-commerce industry

8.1.3 Enhancement in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RS

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Complexity in the usage of automated material handling equipment

8.2.2 Increased exposure to macroeconomic factors

8.2.3 High CAPEX involved in manufacturing automated material handling equipment

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advent of Industry 4.0

8.3.2 Rising number of strategic alliances

8.3.3 Increasing number of fulfillment centers in the US

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Grabit Inc.

Exhibit 52: Grabit Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Grabit Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Grabit Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Exhibit 59: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 inVia Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 63: inVia Robotics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: inVia Robotics Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: inVia Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 66: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 67: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 69: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 KION GROUP AG

Exhibit 71: KION GROUP AG - Overview

Exhibit 72: KION GROUP AG - Business segments

Exhibit 73: KION GROUP AG - Key news

Exhibit 74: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus

10.10 Locus Robotics Corp.

Exhibit 76: Locus Robotics Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Locus Robotics Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Locus Robotics Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 79: Locus Robotics Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Material Handling Systems Inc.

Exhibit 80: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Meidensha Corp.

Exhibit 83: Meidensha Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Meidensha Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Meidensha Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Meidensha Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio