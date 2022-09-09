USD 1.59 billion growth expected in Virus Filtration Market -- Driven by the growing adoption of single-use virus filtration systems

The competition in the market will become more intense with the growing demand for single-use virus filtration systems. Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities with less service differentiation. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, intensifying competition in the market. The increasing regulatory standards and high capital requirements for setting up new production facilities ensure that the threat of emerging players in the market is low. Thus, the global virus filtration market is expected to witness moderate competition during the forecast period.

Although the growing adoption of single-use virus filtration systems will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of virus filtration systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global virus filtration market is segmented as below:

Application

Biologics



Medical Devices



Water Purification



Air Purification

The biologics segment will have a significant share of the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by increased investments in research and development by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs to treat prevalent and new diseases.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 47% of the global market share. The high demand for innovative virus filtration systems for the development and production of research and biologics is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our virus filtration market report covers the following areas:

Virus Filtration Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the virus filtration market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the virus filtration market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Virus Filtration Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist virus filtration market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virus filtration market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virus filtration market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virus filtration market vendors

Related Reports:

Virus Filtration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Danaher Corp., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Synder Filtration Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

