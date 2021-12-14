USD 1.61 Billion Growth in Platinum Market: By End-user (automotive, jewelry, industrial, and investment) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) | Technavio

The platinum market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of platinum in automobiles can be attributed to the implementation of many government regulations regarding the reduction of emissions. Platinum plays an important role in making modern cars more efficient and environment-friendly. Diesel-powered vehicles that mainly use platinum-based autocatalysts are becoming increasingly popular. This will further intensify the demand for platinum in the automotive industry.

Access our 120-page report on "Platinum Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026": https://www.technavio.com/report/platinum-market-industry-analysis

One of the key factors driving growth in the platinum market is the growing demand for platinum in various industries. The catalytic properties of platinum are crucial for the production of important chemicals and synthetics. Their physical properties such as durability, hardness, high melting point, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature stability make them the ideal choice for many applications. The demand for platinum in the industrial segment is expected to rise due to the increase in the consumption of platinum in the glass industry. The metal is used for manufacturing vessels that assist in holding, channeling, and forming the molten glass. The construction of new chemical plants to produce nitric acid and other chemicals is expected to increase the consumption of platinum in Asia and the Middle East. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the global platinum market during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

Major Five Platinum Companies:

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Eurasia Mining PLC

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

The energy-intensive processing of platinum will be a major challenge for the platinum market during the forecast period. The manufacturing and the energy costs to convert the ore increases the manufacturing cost of platinum. It takes almost six months and 10-12 tons of ore to produce one troy ounce of pure platinum. The production of platinum also involves many steps. The complex production process of platinum and the high cost associated with it act as challenges for the growth of the global platinum market.

Platinum Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Jewelry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Investment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Platinum Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Download this Platinum Market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Titanium Mill Products Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Synthetic Diamonds Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Platinum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Eastern Platinum Ltd., Eurasia Mining PLC, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Norilsk Nickel PJSC, Northam Platinum Ltd., Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., and Vale SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio