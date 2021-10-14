USD 1.79 bn Growth in Football Equipment Market from 2021 to 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read FREE sample now!

The football equipment market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the rise in development programs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, increasing health awareness will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The football equipment market analysis includes segmentation by product (football shoes, footballs, football protective equipment, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The football equipment market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Baden Sports Inc.

Franklin Sports Inc.

Lotto Sport Italia Spa

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Schutt Sports

Under Armour Inc.

Xenith LLC

Football Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.95 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries Brazil, UK, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Schutt Sports, Under Armour Inc., and Xenith LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

