USD 1.85 Bn growth expected in Global Lunch Bags Market -- Driven by rising working women population

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Lunch Bags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lunch Bags Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the lunch bags market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.85 bn. The growth momentum in the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period. The report considers recent trends and developments in the industry and per capita income, final household consumption expenditure, labor force participation, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy Full Report Now

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the growing preference for home-cooked meals. The rising cost of restaurant foods has led consumers to opt for convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options that can be cooked at home. Besides, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are increasing their preference for home-cooked food. Home-cooked food is cost-effective, ensures better control over allergens, and has high nutritional value. Such benefits are further encouraging consumers to opt for home-cooked food. With the increased preference for food prepared at home, the demand for lunch bags is expected to increase substantially during the forecast period.

However, the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers might reduce the growth potential in the market. The growth in disposable incomes of consumers has increased their spending and purchasing capacity. This is increasing their expenditure on easy-to-eat and-serve foods and snacks. Also, the dependence on such foods is continuously increasing worldwide owing to sedentary and stressful lifestyles. These factors are expected to hinder the sales of lunch bags.

Lunch Bags Market: Segmentation

The lunch bags market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The offline distribution channel accounts for maximum sales of lunch bags in the market. The segment includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse and department stores. The revenue generated through the offline distribution channel has declined over the years due to the increasing consumer preference for online shopping. However, players operating in the offline segment are focusing on expanding their stores in local and regional markets to drive sales.

APAC will be the dominating region, occupying 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the rising young population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about the health benefits associated with home-cooked meals. In addition, the increasing working population, rising disposable incomes, business expansion by leading global brands, and urbanization are expected to foster the growth of the lunch bags market in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ASON BAGS

Bentgo

Callaway Golf Co.

Carters Inc.

DELSEY

Identify other prominent players in the market study.

Lunch Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASON BAGS, Bentgo, Callaway Golf Co., Carters Inc., DELSEY, Fit and Fresh Inc., JuJuBe, Lifetime Brands, Inc., Newell Brands Inc., PackIt, LLC, Sanrio Co. Ltd., Kirkbi AS, VF Corp., Wildkin, Kuber Mart Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nordic By Nature, Thermos LLC, Kohls Inc., Raveena Bags, and Pinnium Brands Pvt. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

