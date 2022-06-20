USD 1.89 Billion growth expected in Toilet Care Market| APAC to Notice Maximum Growth| Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Toilet Care Market by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global toilet care market size is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period. One of the primary factors driving the global toilet care market's growth is the emergence of eco-friendly and premium products.
Toilet Care Market: Opportunities
Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of dual-income households are increasing the consumption of toilet care products. In addition, consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and spending more on personal hygiene. Besides, several established players in the hospitality sector are focusing on expanding their business across various regions. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for toilet care manufacturers during the forecast period.
Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Product
The liquid toilet cleansers sector will gain considerable market share in the toilet care industry. Liquid toilet cleaners are appropriate for all sorts of toilets. They include a thick chemical mix and powerful cleaning ingredients that assist remove difficult stains while also disinfecting toilets by eliminating germs. In most cases, liquid toilet cleaning is poured over the rim and bowl of the toilet, then scraped with a toilet brush. During the forecast period, such factors will boost market demand.
Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Geography
APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for toilet care. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the advent of eco-friendly and luxury toilet care products would aid the toilet care market expansion in APAC.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the toilet care market and had decided to increase its market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Toilet Care Market: Major Vendors
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- This company offers various toilet care products such as Bref Power Aktiv, Bref Color Aktiv+, Bref DeLuxe, and Bref WC Cleaners.
- Kao Corp.-The company offers various toilet care products such as Magiclean bathroom, Magiclean bathroom and toilet, Magiclean bathroom strain and mold remover, Magiclean toilet bleach, and Magiclean daily care toilet foam spray.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- The company offers various toilet care products such as Comet Deep Clean for Restrooms Dilute2go, Comet cleaner with bleach, disinfecting cleaner, and disinfecting sanitizing bathroom cleaner.
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.- The company offers various toilet care products such as Bubbly Bleach gel toilet bowl cleaner, power strain destroyer toilet bowl cleaner, and fresh brush toilet cleaning system.
- Unilever Group- The company offers various toilet care products such as Clorox disinfecting wipes, Anywhere hard surface daily sanitizing spray, disinfecting bathroom cleaner, Urine remover, and Toilet wand system.
Toilet Care Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.66
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Dabur India Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Werner & Mertz GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for household products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Liquid toilet cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Toilet rim blocks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Dabur India Ltd.
- Exhibit 45: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Dabur India Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 48: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- 10.5 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 55: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.6 McBride Plc
- Exhibit 58: McBride Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 59: McBride Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: McBride Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 61: McBride Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: McBride Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Exhibit 63: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- Exhibit 68: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 The Clorox Co.
- Exhibit 72: The Clorox Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: The Clorox Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: The Clorox Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 75: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus
- 10.10 The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 77: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: The Procter & Gamble Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 80: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Unilever Group – Key news
- Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Unilever Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 Werner & Mertz GmbH
- Exhibit 87: Werner & Mertz GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Werner & Mertz GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 89: Werner & Mertz GmbH - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
