USD 1.89 Billion growth expected in Toilet Care Market| APAC to Notice Maximum Growth| Technavio

Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of dual-income households are increasing the consumption of toilet care products. In addition, consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and spending more on personal hygiene. Besides, several established players in the hospitality sector are focusing on expanding their business across various regions. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for toilet care manufacturers during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Product

The liquid toilet cleansers sector will gain considerable market share in the toilet care industry. Liquid toilet cleaners are appropriate for all sorts of toilets. They include a thick chemical mix and powerful cleaning ingredients that assist remove difficult stains while also disinfecting toilets by eliminating germs. In most cases, liquid toilet cleaning is poured over the rim and bowl of the toilet, then scraped with a toilet brush. During the forecast period, such factors will boost market demand.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for toilet care. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the advent of eco-friendly and luxury toilet care products would aid the toilet care market expansion in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the toilet care market and had decided to increase its market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Major Vendors

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - This company offers various toilet care products such as Bref Power Aktiv, Bref Color Aktiv+, Bref DeLuxe, and Bref WC Cleaners.

- This company offers various toilet care products such as Bref Power Aktiv, Bref Color Aktiv+, Bref DeLuxe, and Bref WC Cleaners. Kao Corp. -The company offers various toilet care products such as Magiclean bathroom, Magiclean bathroom and toilet, Magiclean bathroom strain and mold remover, Magiclean toilet bleach, and Magiclean daily care toilet foam spray.

-The company offers various toilet care products such as Magiclean bathroom, Magiclean bathroom and toilet, Magiclean bathroom strain and mold remover, Magiclean toilet bleach, and Magiclean daily care toilet foam spray. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - The company offers various toilet care products such as Comet Deep Clean for Restrooms Dilute2go, Comet cleaner with bleach, disinfecting cleaner, and disinfecting sanitizing bathroom cleaner.

- The company offers various toilet care products such as Comet Deep Clean for Restrooms Dilute2go, Comet cleaner with bleach, disinfecting cleaner, and disinfecting sanitizing bathroom cleaner. S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - The company offers various toilet care products such as Bubbly Bleach gel toilet bowl cleaner, power strain destroyer toilet bowl cleaner, and fresh brush toilet cleaning system.

- The company offers various toilet care products such as Bubbly Bleach gel toilet bowl cleaner, power strain destroyer toilet bowl cleaner, and fresh brush toilet cleaning system. Unilever Group- The company offers various toilet care products such as Clorox disinfecting wipes, Anywhere hard surface daily sanitizing spray, disinfecting bathroom cleaner, Urine remover, and Toilet wand system.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for household products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Liquid toilet cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Toilet rim blocks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Dabur India Ltd.

Exhibit 45: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Dabur India Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 48: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.5 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 55: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Kao Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 McBride Plc

Exhibit 58: McBride Plc - Overview



Exhibit 59: McBride Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 60: McBride Plc – Key news



Exhibit 61: McBride Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: McBride Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Exhibit 63: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 64: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc – Key news



Exhibit 66: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

10.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Exhibit 68: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 72: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: The Clorox Co. – Key news



Exhibit 75: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

10.10 The Procter & Gamble Co.

Exhibit 77: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 78: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: The Procter & Gamble Co. – Key news



Exhibit 80: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever Group

Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Unilever Group – Key news



Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Unilever Group - Segment focus

10.12 Werner & Mertz GmbH

Exhibit 87: Werner & Mertz GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 88: Werner & Mertz GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 89: Werner & Mertz GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

