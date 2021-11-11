USD 1.9 bn growth for Machine Tool Market in India from 2019 to 2024| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growth of the automotive industry, and rising industrial automation in India will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the availability of used machine tools will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The machine tool market in India report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

Some Companies Mentioned with Key offerings

Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. - The company offers different types of machine tools such as Five-Axis Machining Solutions, special purpose machines, vertical lathes, vertical machine centers, and others

DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - The company offers machine tools under the CLX brand in India.

HMT Ltd.- The company offers CNC flatbed lathes, CNC sant bed lathes, CNC bar turning center, CNC trainer lathe, and other products

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified as metal cutting machines and metal forming machines.

By Technology, the market is classified as CNC machine tools and conventional machine tools.

Machine Tool Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.54 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution CNC Machine Tools at 89% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

