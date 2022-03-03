USD 1.91 Bn growth opportunity in Human Liver Models Market | North America to account for highest growth | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Now to understand the scope of the full report.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Liver diseases such as liver cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. The prevalence of the condition is increasing with the rising incidence of risk factors such as hepatitis B and C and underlying cirrhosis. Also, the increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease has been increasing the prevalence of liver cancer globally. The high prevalence of such diseases is attracting significant funding in the R&D for the causative factors to reduce the incidence of liver cancer. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the human liver models during the forecast period.

Also, technological advancements in the human organ model, an increase in collaborations for liver cancer drug development, and robust R&D activities will foster the growth of the market through 2026.

The human liver models market covers the following areas:

The human liver models market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. By type, the liver organoids is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The segment is driven by the increasing need for diagnosis of liver disease coupled with the rising need for R&D and drug development­­. In addition, recent advances in three-dimensional cell culture technology will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. Advances in research on drugs in clinical trial stages and surgeries will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the presence of an advanced healthcare system and the increasing number of patient assistance programs by various large pharmaceutical vendors will contribute to the growth of the human liver models market in North America during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The human liver models market is fragmented with the presence of some global and local industry participants. Large vendors are acquiring and forming mergers with other vendors to increase their market share. Other prominent vendors also hold a significant position in the market. With the growing competition, vendors are trying to stay competitive and improve their profitability.

BioIVT LLC

CELLINK AB

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Emulate Inc.

H. L. Scientific

Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

InSphero AG

Kirkstall Ltd.

Human Liver Models Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BioIVT LLC, CELLINK AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Emulate Inc., H. L. Scientific, Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., LifeSpan BioSciences Inc., MIMETAS BV, N. C. KANSIL and SONS, Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Western Surgical Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

