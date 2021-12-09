USD 1.92 billion growth expected in Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India | Driven by increased adoption of automation in manufacturing sector | Technavio

Purchase our full report for detailed insights on the growth variance future growth opportunities in the market.

Technavio analyzes the Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India by Product and End-user .

By product, the market will generate maximum revenue in the industrial automation segment. The growing importance of predictive maintenance to ensure uninterrupted operations will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, in terms of end-users, the market will witness maximum demand for industrial automation and instrumentation solutions from the process industries during the forecast period. The growth of the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, textile and apparel, mining and metals, water and wastewater, food and beverages, power, and pharmaceutical industries will foster the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by the simplification of manufacturing through automation and the shift toward lean manufacturing. Advances in robotics, AI, and machine learning have simplified complex operations in the manufacturing sector. They have also resulted in increased labor productivity, improved quality, reduced labor cost, decreased lead times, and high work safety. Moreover, automation solutions such as SCADA, PLCs, DCS, and MES help industrial operators streamline their operations and ensure controlled production activities. Many such benefits are encouraging industrial operators to actively invest in automation solutions, which is driving the market growth.

In addition, the rising need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions will create new growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, cyber security threats and high upfront and upgradation costs of automation solutions will reduce the growth potential of market players.

Company Profiles

The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of regional and international players. The growing competition in the market is driving vendors to adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge in the market. The report provides detailed insights about the products launched by some of the major players in the market including ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. The report considers factors such as the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others for the analysis.

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Regional analysis North America, Romania, Algeria, Andorra, and Aruba Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

