USD 1.96 Bn growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market | Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa & Fujitsu General Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

The expansion of the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is being fueled by an increase in digitization and automation within industries. The market for internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables is growing due to a growing focus on increasing battery life. The high cost of wearable devices and technology is a major impediment to the growth of the IoT-enabled industrial wearables market.

Company Profiles

The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

EUROTECH Spa

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intellinium

Microsoft Corp.

RealWear Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

The hand-worn wearables segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period, By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share.

The US is the key market for the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market in North America. The market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Internet Of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu General Ltd., Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Microsoft Corp., RealWear Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Vuzix Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hand-worn wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Hand-worn wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Hand-worn wearables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Head-mounted wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Head-mounted wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Head-mounted wearables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart eyewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Smart eyewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Smart eyewear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 44: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 EUROTECH Spa

Exhibit 48: EUROTECH Spa - Overview



Exhibit 49: EUROTECH Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 50: EUROTECH Spa - Key news



Exhibit 51: EUROTECH Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: EUROTECH Spa - Segment focus

10.5 Fujitsu General Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Fujitsu General Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 56: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Intellinium

Exhibit 66: Intellinium - Overview



Exhibit 67: Intellinium - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Intellinium - Key offerings

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 RealWear Inc.

Exhibit 74: RealWear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: RealWear Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: RealWear Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 77: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Vuzix Corp.

Exhibit 82: Vuzix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Vuzix Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Vuzix Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Vuzix Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

