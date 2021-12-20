USD 10.00 bn Growth in Cell Surface Markers Market | Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson and Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The COVID-19 pandemic impact is driving the growth of the cell surfers markers market. Cell surface markers are carbohydrates and proteins attached to the cell membrane and play a key role in intercellular signaling. Many research projects involve the interaction of COVID-19 antibodies with cell surface markers. Secondary fungal infections are becoming common in COVID-19 patients as their immunity reduces. As a result, the use of cell surface markers to research fungal infection is predicted to increase. Such activities contribute to a greater understanding of the condition, which leads to novel approaches to finding a cure.

The cell surface markers market will be challenged by the high investment in instruments during the forecast period. Firms need to invest heavily in instruments and models to carry out research in cell surface markers. This limits the entry of start-ups and small-scale industries into the cell surface marker market. Many clinical laboratories are reluctant to invest in sophisticated cell marker analysis instruments owing to the complexity and high cost of instruments and the uncertainty surrounding the regulation and reimbursement for cell marker diagnostic tests. Small pharmaceutical companies do not prefer to invest in high-tech flow cytometers and hematology analyzers due to unclear cost-benefit ratios. Drug development is expensive, and small pharmaceutical firms cannot afford to purchase expensive equipment and supplies. This, in turn, limits the growth of the market for cell surface markers.

Company Profiles

The cell surface markers market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into disease diagnosis and research and drug discovery. The disease diagnosis contributes the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market. The US is the key country for the cell surface markers market in North America .

Cell Surface Markers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

