USD 10.03 billion Growth in Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Size with 33% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Vendor Landscape

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The commercial aircraft seating market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Aircraft Seating Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Players and their Key Offerings are:

Adient Plc: The company offers ergonomic and durable seats for commercial vehicles.

Airbus SE: The company offers a wide range of seats for the first class, premium business class, and business class segments of several airlines. The company also offers seats for the pilots of military aircraft, commercial aircraft, business aircraft, and helicopters.

Autoflug GmbH: The company offers AUTOFLUG airSEAT, which is a modular safety seat for crew and passengers in transport aircraft and helicopters.

The company offers AUTOFLUG airSEAT, which is a modular safety seat for crew and passengers in transport aircraft and helicopters. Aviointeriors S.p.A.: The company offers Columbus Four, an economy class seat that features a cradle system, which can be used to optimize comfort when the recline is activated. They also offer CARAVAGGIO, a premium economy class seat that features an eight-inch recline, several stowage provisions, and an integrated IFE system.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Geven S.p.a.

Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

JAMCO Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Segment Highlights

Cabin Class

Economy Class: The economy class segment held the largest commercial aircraft seating market share in 2020. The segment will continue to record the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growth in air traffic has driven the consumer preference for low-cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs). This has resulted in the increased adoption of economy-class seats to accommodate a larger number of passengers per trip while ensuring fuel savings due to their lightweight design.

The economy class segment held the largest commercial aircraft seating market share in 2020. The segment will continue to record the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growth in air traffic has driven the consumer preference for low-cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs). This has resulted in the increased adoption of economy-class seats to accommodate a larger number of passengers per trip while ensuring fuel savings due to their lightweight design.

Business Class



Premium Economy



First Class

Geography

North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for commercial aircraft seating market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort will fuel the commercial aircraft seating market growth in North America over the forecast period.

33% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for commercial aircraft seating market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort will fuel the commercial aircraft seating market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America

Type

Narrowbody



Widebody



Regional Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft seating market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.03 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 31.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.a., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and defense

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Cabin class

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Cabin class - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Cabin class

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Cabin class

5.3 Economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Economy class - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Business class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Business class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Business class - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Premium economy class - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 First class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: First class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: First class - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Cabin class

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Cabin class

6 Market Segmentation by Aircraft type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Aircraft type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Aircraft type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Aircraft type

6.3 Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Narrowbody - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Widebody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Widebody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Widebody - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Aircraft type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Aircraft type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Adient Plc

Exhibit 56: Adient Plc - Overview



Exhibit 57: Adient Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Adient Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Adient Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Airbus SE

Exhibit 60: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 61: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Airbus SE – Key news



Exhibit 63: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Airbus SE - Segment focus

11.5 Autoflug GmbH

Exhibit 65: Autoflug GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 66: Autoflug GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Autoflug GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 68: Autoflug GmbH - Key offerings

11.6 Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Exhibit 69: Aviointeriors S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Aviointeriors S.p.A. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Aviointeriors S.p.A. - Key offerings

11.7 Geven S.p.a.

Exhibit 72: Geven S.p.a. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Geven S.p.a. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Geven S.p.a. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Geven S.p.a. - Key offerings

11.8 Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Ipeco Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Ipeco Holdings Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Ipeco Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 JAMCO Corp.

Exhibit 79: JAMCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: JAMCO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: JAMCO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: JAMCO Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 83: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Raytheon Technologies Corp.– Key news



Exhibit 86: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

11.11 Safran SA

Exhibit 87: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 88: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Safran SA – Key news



Exhibit 90: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Safran SA - Segment focus

11.12 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 94: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology



Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

