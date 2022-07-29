USD 10.36 billion Variation in Coal Gasification Market Size With 78% Growth Contribution from APAC - Exclusive Technavio Report

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in global energy demand.", says a senior analyst for the Energy industry at Technavio. According to the IEA, the demand for chemical products has been increasing substantially over the past two decades, primarily driven by the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers and plastics. Moreover, according to the IEA, global electricity demand increased two-fold during the past two decades. By 2040, global energy demand is expected to grow by more than 25%. This will drive market growth. In addition, other factors such as rising government support, and economic benefits of coal gasification have compelled the vendors to offer innovative gasification solutions.

However, rising environmental concerns will emerge as one of the key factors hindering the market's growth. The sulfur content in the coal results in the production of acid gases owing to the high temperatures and low oxygen levels in the gasifier. Similarly, the nitrogen content in coal results in the formation of a small amount of ammonia and hydrogen cyanide. Underground coal gasification mostly takes place deep under the ground in unexposed coal seams. Vendors should ensure the efficiency of coal gasification processes and take care not to cause severe environmental damage that could take decades to recover. Such factors may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Coal Gasification MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

The coal gasification market has been segmented by Application into Chemicals, fuels, and power,

The chemicals application segment held the largest coal gasification market share in 2021.

The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for chemicals and chemical products and the rising focus on the efficient use of coal.

In addition, the adoption of clean technology in the chemicals sector to reduce carbon emissions and collaborations with various vendors in the market offering advanced technological solutions will also boost the market growth

Regional Analysis

78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

China , Australia , and Indonesia are the key markets for coal gasification in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

, , and are the key markets for coal gasification in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising demand for energy, the presence of significant coal reserves, and the rising demand for clean energy technologies will facilitate the coal gasification market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape:

The coal gasification market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The coal gasification market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, Chiyoda Corp., Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., L Air Liquide SA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Oxeye Energy Holdings Ltd., Regius Synfuels Ltd., SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC, Siemens AG, Swan Hills Synfuels LLP, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., and thyssenkrupp AG

Coal Gasification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.36 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 15.19 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries US, South Africa, China, Australia, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, Chiyoda Corp., Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., L Air Liquide SA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Oxeye Energy Holdings Ltd., Regius Synfuels Ltd., SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC, Siemens AG, Swan Hills Synfuels LLP, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fuels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fuels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fuels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fuels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fuels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 93: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 KBR Inc.

Exhibit 98: KBR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: KBR Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: KBR Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: KBR Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: KBR Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 L Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 103: L Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: L Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: L Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 106: L Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: L Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

10.6 McDermott International Ltd.

Exhibit 108: McDermott International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: McDermott International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: McDermott International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: McDermott International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Regius Synfuels Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Regius Synfuels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Regius Synfuels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Regius Synfuels Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC

Exhibit 120: SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC - Overview



Exhibit 121: SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC - Key offerings

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Exhibit 128: Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 131: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

