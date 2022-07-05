USD 10.55 Bn Growth in Digital Educational Publishing Market | 41% of the market growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read Sample Report .

Market Segment Highlights

The digital educational publishing market report is segmented by End-user (K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate and skill-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for digital educational publishing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The technological advancements in the education sector will propel the digital educational publishing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The K-12 end-user segment held the largest digital educational publishing market share in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a flourishing growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital textbooks and rising popularity of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) in schools of revenue-generating economies including the US and China.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The growing influence of data analytics in digital education is a digital educational publishing market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Vendors use data analytics to enable the learner to monitor the engagement toward the learning activity. With the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices, learners can track their real-time performance and progress through the software analytics embedded in online systems. With the increasing growth of individual learners in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics for personalized learning and performance monitoring is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The increased availability of open-source materials will be a major challenge for the digital educational publishing market. The rise in the availability of open-source learning material and massive open online courses (MOOCs) has been a key threat to digital educational publishing vendors over the last few years. These courses, dispersed through online platforms such as EdX and Coursera, offer free educational content to consumers.

Vendor Landscape

The digital educational publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The digital educational publishing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the digital educational publishing report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

·

Adobe Inc.



Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA



Coursera Inc.



Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.



John Wiley and Sons Inc.



JPMorgan Chase and Co.



Lagardere SCA



McGraw Hill Education Inc.



NIIT Ltd.



Oxford University Press

Press

Pearson Plc



RELX Plc



Scholastic Corp.



Thoma Bravo LP



Thomson Reuters Corp.



University of Cambridge



Vibal Group Inc.



VitalSource Technologies LLC

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive report by Technavio. The report includes key market growth highlights along with answers to some of the most frequently asked questions including -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend making a mark in the market space?

Which business tactics and strategies are influencing the competitive scenarios along with defining the market growth potential?

Which market drivers, restraints, and opportunities will be holding maximum and minimum demand & growth impact on the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Digital Educational Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Coursera Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Lagardere SCA, McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., University of Cambridge, Vibal Group Inc., and VitalSource Technologies LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 28: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Higher Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Higher Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Corporate and skill-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Corporate and skill-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 93: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 98: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 101: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 105: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Lagardere SCA

Exhibit 109: Lagardere SCA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Lagardere SCA - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Lagardere SCA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Lagardere SCA - Segment focus

10.8 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 113: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 117: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.10 RELX Plc

Exhibit 121: RELX Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: RELX Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: RELX Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: RELX Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Scholastic Corp.

Exhibit 125: Scholastic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Scholastic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Scholastic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Scholastic Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Thoma Bravo LP

Exhibit 129: Thoma Bravo LP - Overview



Exhibit 130: Thoma Bravo LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Thoma Bravo LP - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

