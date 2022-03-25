USD 10.72 billion growth in Test Preparation Market in the US | Increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players. Vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to stay competitive in the market. ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations, increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation, and the rising demand for test preparation services in the US will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the availability of open-source test preparation materials and growth of the unorganized sector, the rising number of test-optional institutes, and the increase in education debts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Test Preparation Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

University Exams



Certifications Exams



High School Exams



Elementary Exams



Other Exams

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

By product, the university exams segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increased competition among students and the rising number of enrolments in nationalized and standardized tests have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-users, the higher education segment exhibited high demand for test preparation products in 2021. The segment will continue to remain the largest revenue generator in the market through 2024. Our test preparation market in US report covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market in US 2021-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Test Preparation Market in the US. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Test Preparation Market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Test Preparation Market in US 2021-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the test preparation market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the test preparation market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market vendors in US

Related Reports:

K-12 Online Education Market in China by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Tutoring Services Market in US by Product and Enduser Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Test Preparation Market in US: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2024 USD 10.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution University Exam at 34% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

University exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

High school Exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Model

Market segments

Comparison by Learning Model

Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Learning Model

Customer Landscape

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArborBridge Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Edgenuity Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio