USD 10.91 billion Deviation in Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Growth - 37% Growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center cooling solutions market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 10.91 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14.91% during the projected period. Technavio categorizes the global data center cooling solutions market as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. This research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the data center cooling solutions market during the forecast period.
- Market Driver: The increased demand for data centers is notably driving the data center cooling solutions market growth. Vendors in the cooling market are involved in designing cooling systems that operate with no moving parts to minimize noise levels. In addition, data center operators are renovating their existing facilities to operate as green data centers by reducing both power consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Increasingly, modern systems are also being equipped with components that arrest the transfer of dust particles, which increases the efficiency of cooling systems.
- Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the data center cooling solutions market growth is the environmental concerns. Environmental challenges are affecting data center operations globally. Such variations include fluctuating temperature, extreme humidity, and a high amount of atmospheric dust. Other issues related to internal data center environments include excessive gas emissions and noise levels. Therefore, data center operators must consider all environmental challenges in their region before designing a cooling system.
The data center cooling solutions market report is segmented by Application (air conditioning, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
- Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for data center cooling solutions in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing construction of data centers will fuel the data center cooling solutions market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The air conditioning application segment held the largest data center cooling solutions market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Heat density inside data centers is increasing following the use of HPC infrastructure and the use of the virtualization concept. Such a situation should boost the adoption of precision air conditioners because the technology is very effective in high-density data center environments. Therefore, there should be a steady increase in revenues during the forecast period.
- Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.
- Black Box Corp.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Data Aire Inc.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nortek Inc.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Group Corp.
