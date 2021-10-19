USD 10 Bn Growth in Integrated Building Management Systems Market|Greater Ease in Monitoring & Controlling Building Operations to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The greater ease in monitoring & controlling building operations, growing demand for energy efficiency & sustainability in buildings, and the increasing government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats in IBMS might hamper the market growth.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Residential



Government

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our integrated building management systems market report covers the following areas:

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Integrated Building Management Systems Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist integrated building management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the integrated building management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the integrated building management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of integrated building management systems market vendors

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.88 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

