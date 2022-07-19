USD 100.99 Million Potential Difference in Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Size with 61% growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics and their impact analysis is now available at Technavio, View PDF Sample

Segmentation Highlights

The alloy wheels aftermarket report is segmented by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for alloy wheels aftermarket in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The improved and stabilized socio-economic conditions in APAC countries, especially China and India, are contributing to the growth of the automotive industry in the region over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The passenger car application segment held the largest alloy wheels aftermarket share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The segment's growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the growing demand for SUV alloy wheels across the world.

Competitive Landscape

The alloy wheels aftermarket is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The alloy wheels aftermarket forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ALCAR HOLDING GmbH: The company offers Aftermarket alloy wheels. The company offers alloy wheels through its brands such as AEZ, DOTZ, DEZENT, and DOTZ SURVIVAL, for the passenger vehicle aftermarket sector.

BORBET GmbH: The company offers products such as BY titan polished matt, BY titan polished matt, and other products.

Enkei Corp.: The company offers products such as GTC02, and PF09 in the racing series category. It offers TS-7 and TSR-6 in the Tuning series category and other products.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.: The company offers lightweight aluminum wheels. The company offers alloy wheels under the brand, Alcoa.

Iochpe-Maxion SA: The company offers steel wheels and aluminum light vehicle wheels.

Some more companies covered in the report are:

RONAL AG



Superior Industries International Inc.



TSW Group



Wheel Pros LLC



YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd.

Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 0.73% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 100.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -0.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALCAR HOLDING GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Enkei Corp., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, Superior Industries International Inc., TSW Group, Wheel Pros LLC, and YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive Components and Accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALCAR HOLDING GmbH

Exhibit 43: ALCAR HOLDING GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 44: ALCAR HOLDING GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 45: ALCAR HOLDING GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 BORBET GmbH

Exhibit 46: BORBET GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 47: BORBET GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 48: BORBET GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 49: BORBET GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Enkei Corp.

Exhibit 50: Enkei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Enkei Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Enkei Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Exhibit 53: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Iochpe-Maxion SA

Exhibit 58: Iochpe-Maxion SA - Overview



Exhibit 59: Iochpe-Maxion SA - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Iochpe-Maxion SA - Key news



Exhibit 61: Iochpe-Maxion SA - Key offerings

10.8 RONAL AG

Exhibit 62: RONAL AG - Overview

Exhibit 63: RONAL AG - Product and service

Exhibit 64: RONAL AG - Key news

Exhibit 65: RONAL AG - Key offerings

10.9 Superior Industries International Inc.

Exhibit 66: Superior Industries International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Superior Industries International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Superior Industries International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Superior Industries International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 TSW Group

Exhibit 70: TSW Group - Overview



Exhibit 71: TSW Group - Product and service



Exhibit 72: TSW Group - Key offerings

10.11 Wheel Pros LLC

Exhibit 73: Wheel Pros LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: Wheel Pros LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Wheel Pros LLC - Key offerings

10.12 YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd.

Exhibit 76: YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

