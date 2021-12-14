USD 105.46 Million Growth in Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia from 2020 to 2025 | Forecast and Analysis | Technavio

The dark fiber market share growth in Malaysia by the multi-mode segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market for multi-mode dark fiber cables is growing due to the increasing adoption of fiber to the premises (FTTP) and fiber to the cabin (FTTC), and others. The rising adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) is creating a demand for multi-mode optical fiber cables. The growing investments in optical fiber networks for short-distance services, such as providing Internet connections to enterprises and deployment of optical fiber connections within a city, will lead to growth in the demand for multi-mode dark fiber services.

One of the key factors driving growth in the dark fiber market in Malaysia is the increasing data traffic. Rapid digitalization, growing implementation of automation technologies across end-user industries, increasing use of social networking platforms, and rapid growth in IoT devices are factors responsible for an exponential rise in data traffic. This, in turn, is increasing investments in communication network infrastructure, such as optical fiber networks, to support the demand for high bandwidth from enterprises and individual customers. In January 2019, the Government of Malaysia announced its plan to increase Internet penetration in rural areas across the country. The government is exploring the use of satellites, running fiber cables along sewerage pipes, and possibly opening access to existing poles that carry wires to homes. The increasing investments in optical fibers to deliver high-speed services will enable service providers to focus on utilizing unused optical fiber. This will fuel the growth of the dark fiber market in Malaysia during the forecast period.

The high initial and leasing investments will be a major challenge for the dark fiber market in Malaysia during the forecast period. To establish a dark fiber connection, dark fiber service providers need to install equipment such as amplifiers, filters, receivers, and transmitters, which are used to power dark fiber. In most cases, the cost of establishing a dark fiber connection and its maintenance is passed on to customers. In addition, the cost of leasing dark fiber varies from one location to another based on the needs of end-users. Leasing costs also vary, depending on bandwidth requirements for the particular optical fiber connection. The expansion of the dark fiber network capacity requires the existing equipment to be replaced and upgraded, which leads to additional costs. In case of faults in optical fiber cables, it would become extremely difficult to identify the point and source of faults since long-haul networks are huge. This leads to not only a loss of time but also an increase in cost. Thus, the need for high upfront investments and leasing costs is expected to be the major challenge for the adoption of dark fiber.

Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dark fiber market in Malaysia by Type (multi-mode and single-mode) and Service (long-haul services, short-haul services, and colocation facilities services).

Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 105.46 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis Malaysia Performing market contribution Malaysia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

