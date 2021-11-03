USD 105.94 bn growth in Herbal Market from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Dabur India Ltd. & Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The herbal market report covers the following areas:

The herbal market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increase in the prevalence of liver and heart diseases is notably driving the herbal market growth, although factors such as adverse climatic conditions affecting herbal plat production may impede the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the Herbal market by Product (herbal supplements and remedies, herbal medicine, and herbal cosmetics) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Some Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arkopharma Laboratories

Dabur India Ltd.

Dasherb Corp.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved

Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG

Key Regions

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for herbal market in APAC. Increasing number of healthcare facilities will facilitate the herbal market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Curcumin Market -The curcumin market has the potential to grow by USD 40.39 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.02%. Download a free sample report now!

Flax Seeds Market -The flax seeds market size will grow up to $ 695.03 mn at a CAGR of 10% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Herbal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 105.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Dabur India Ltd., Dasherb Corp., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, and Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio