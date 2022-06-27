USD 108.57 billion Growth in Augmented Reality Market | 31.60 % CAGR to be Recorded with Highest Growth Contribution from APAC | Technavio

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.60% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 108.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.16 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The augmented reality (AR) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top AR market companies covered in the report with their product offerings are:

Alphabet Inc. : The company is involved in offering Augmented Reality through Cloud Anchors, Recording and many more.

: The company is involved in offering Augmented Reality through Cloud Anchors, Recording and many more. Dynabook Inc. : The company is involved in offering a variety of mounting options to create a solution that can truly operate in any work environment.

: The company is involved in offering a variety of mounting options to create a solution that can truly operate in any work environment. Facebook Inc. : The company is involved in offering breakthrough technologies and advancements in AI to connect people and to help keep communities safe.

: The company is involved in offering breakthrough technologies and advancements in AI to connect people and to help keep communities safe. Microsoft Corp .: The company is involved in offering self-contained holographic devices with enterprise-ready applications to increase user accuracy and output.

.: The company is involved in offering self-contained holographic devices with enterprise-ready applications to increase user accuracy and output. PTC Inc.: The company is involved in providing Industrial augmented reality that offers a better way to create and deliver easily consumable work instructions.

Some more companies classified as dominant players in this report are:

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Upskill

Vuzix Corp.

Zugara Inc.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Application

Enterprise: The enterprise segment held the largest AR market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be attributed to the increasing applications of AR in enterprises and the level of customization gained from using AR.

Retail



Healthcare



Media And Entertainment



Others

Geography

APAC: 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for augmented reality (AR) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for Head-up Displays (HUDs) in the region is growing because of the strong presence of major automobile giants. Major players are implementing AR technology to enhance the driving experience.

North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global augmented reality (AR) market as a part of the global application software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the augmented reality (AR) market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The augmented reality (AR) market report covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist AR market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the AR market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AR market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AR market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Dynabook Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Upskill

Vuzix Corp.

Zugara Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

