USD 108.57 bn Growth in Augmented Reality (AR) Market | Increasing investments in AR technology to Drive Growth | Technavio

The augmented reality (AR) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. However, to make use of the current opportunities, market vendors should strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Enterprise



Retail



Healthcare



Media And Entertainment



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the augmented reality (AR) market include Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the augmented reality (AR) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The increasing investments in AR technology, rising demand from various application segments, and increasing adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses will offer immense growth opportunities. However, privacy concerns over AR technology will hamper the market growth.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an updated analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 35% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the augmented reality (AR) market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand from various application segments will drive the augmented reality (AR) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (AR) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the augmented reality (AR) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of augmented reality (AR) market vendors

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 108.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.15 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

