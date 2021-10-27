USD 11.03 bn growth in Luggage Market | Growing Global Travel and Tourism Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, DELSEY, Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing global travel and tourism industry augmenting its growth will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing restrictions on smart luggage by airlines for security purposes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Luggage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Luggage Market is segmented as below:

Product

Travel Luggage



Casual Luggage



Business Luggage



Sports Luggage

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Learn about the factors influencing the growth of the market across each segment and region by purchasing our full report on the Global Luggage Market.

Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

Luggage Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luggage market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies shifting preferences for a better lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the luggage market growth during the next few years.

Luggage Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luggage Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Luggage Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Luggage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luggage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luggage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luggage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luggage market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Smart Carry-on Bags Market - Global smart carry-on bags market is segmented by technology (USB charging and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Travel and Business Bags Market - Global travel and business bags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (travel bags and business bags) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Luggage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, DELSEY, Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio