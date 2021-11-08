USD 11.25 Bn Growth in Trade Finance Market | Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Technavio

Nov 08, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Finance Market by Trade Finance Instruments and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the trade finance market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 11.25 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing number of exports will influence the market growth positively. In addition, the report has identified various other factors expected to have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!
The trade finance market report is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Trade finance instruments (Traditional trade finance, Supply chain finance, and Structured trade finance). APAC will be the leading region with 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for trade finance in APAC.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Banco Santander SA
- Bank of America Corp.
- BNP Paribas SA
- Citigroup Inc.
- Crédit Agricole Group
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Microfinance Market by Institution Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Alternative Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Factoring Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Trade Finance Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 11.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.98
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo & Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article