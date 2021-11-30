USD 11.35 bn Growth in Specialty Fertilizers Market Size | Rising Environmental Concerns to Encourage the adoption of Specialty Fertilizers | Technavio

The specialty fertilizers market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Fruits And Vegetables



Cereals And Grains



Oilseeds And Pulses



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the specialty fertilizers market include COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Ekompany International BV, EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the specialty fertilizers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The rising environmental concerns to encourage the adoption of specialty fertilizers, technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture, and the growing need for high-efficiency fertilizers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the growing demand for organic fertilizers may threaten the growth of the market.

Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an updated analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 54% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the specialty fertilizers market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture will drive the specialty fertilizers market growth in APAC.

Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will support specialty fertilizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the specialty fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the specialty fertilizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of specialty fertilizers market vendors

Specialty Fertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Ekompany International BV, EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

