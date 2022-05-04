USD 11.67 Bn growth expected in Oil Country Tubular Goods Market | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments in upstream activities. In addition, the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities and increasing global active rig count will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the global oil country tubular goods market. On the other hand, environmental concerns related to oil and gas E&P activities will have a negative impact on growth of the market.

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market: Segment Highlights

By product, the market is analyzed across segments such as seamless and welded. The seamless segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. Superior mechanical properties of seamless OCTG, such as high tensile strength, have increased their applications in high-pressure drilling environments. Seamless OCTG are more reliable than welded OCTG due to the absence of any welded seam, thereby eliminating the possibility of leakages. Moreover, it is easy to calculate the pressure of seamless pipes accurately and seamless pipes are thinner and lighter than welded pipes and possess uniformity of shape as they are made up of uniform extrusion of an alloy. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

About 46% of the growth will originate from the North American region during the forecast period. Rise in the number of onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration projects and increasing investments and initiatives by government organizations in oil and gas E&P activities will drive the growth of the regional market.

Vendor Landscape

The global oil country tubular goods market is fragmented due to the presence of significant number of vendors. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The fragmented nature of the market is increasing the competition among existing players. However, low parity across the existing players, in terms of size, is making the threat of rivalry moderate.

Technavio identifies ArcelorMittal SA, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, Tenaris SA, The Weir Group Plc, United States Steel Corp., and Vallourec SA as dominant players in the market.

Notes:

The oil country tubular goods market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

The oil country tubular goods market is segmented into product (seamless and welded) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America ).

, APAC, , MEA, and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, Tenaris SA, The Weir Group Plc, United States Steel Corp., and Vallourec SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

