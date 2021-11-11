USD 11.68 bn growth in Passive Component Market from 2019 to 2024 |17000+ Technavio Reports

The passive component market covers the following areas:

The passive component market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies growth in demand for communication equipment as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the advancement of IoT in industries will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, factors such as declining demand for desktop computers and TV sets may impede the market growth.

The passive component market analysis includes the product (capacitors, resistors, and inductors), end-user (telecom industry, consumer electronics, industrial machinery, and automotive industry), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and Japan are the key markets for passive components in APAC. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

AVX Corp.

KEMET Electronics Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nichicon Corp.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Ryosan Company Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

YAGEO Corp.

Passive Component Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 11.68 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AVX Corp., KEMET Electronics Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nichicon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ryosan Company Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and YAGEO Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

