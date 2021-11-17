USD 11.74 growth in Phone Case Market | Driven by Growing use of Smartphones | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growth in usage of smart mobile phones and the introduction of innovative delivery options by vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the lack of universal standards will restrict the market growth.

The rising demand for protecting and covering the mobile phone from any hard damage will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the defects in the manufacturing process, such as mismeasurement and damaged product is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Amzer, Apple Inc., CG Mobile, Griffin Technology LLC, Incipio LLC, Otter Products LLC, Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN IPAKY ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., and ZAGG Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the phone case market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into body glove, pouch, phone skin, hybrid cases, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

The body globe segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 67% of the global market share. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for phone cases in APAC.

Phone Case Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amzer, Apple Inc., CG Mobile, Griffin Technology LLC, Incipio LLC, Otter Products LLC, Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN IPAKY ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., and ZAGG Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

