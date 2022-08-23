USD 11.93 billion Growth in Test Preparation Market Size in the US - Increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Test Preparation Market In The US Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the test preparation market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 11.93 billion, as per the latest market research report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the test preparation market in the US as a part of the global education services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the test preparation market in the US, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is one of the key drivers supporting the test preparation market growth in the US. The analytical tools provide not only effective and efficient test preparation modules but also offer various insights that can be used by teachers, trainers, as well as students to identify their progress by means of reporting tools, thereby optimizing the entire learning process. Other factors such as the growth of the test prep market in India and other countries will drive the test preparation market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is one of the key drivers supporting the test preparation market growth in the US. The analytical tools provide not only effective and efficient test preparation modules but also offer various insights that can be used by teachers, trainers, as well as students to identify their progress by means of reporting tools, thereby optimizing the entire learning process. Other factors such as the growth of the test prep market in and other countries will drive the test preparation market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The availability of open-source test preparation materials and the growth of the unorganized sector are some of the factors hindering the test preparation market growth in the US. Vendors such as Pearson are reputed for content and courseware. The fragmented market has numerous domestic and international course providers that offer generic and specialized test preparation courses. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the number of startups offering free test preparation materials such as mock tests, practice question papers, and various other materials similar materials. Such availability will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The test preparation market report in the US is segmented by Product (University exams, Certifications exams, High school exams, Elementary exams, and Other exams) and End-user (Higher education and K-12).

The test preparation market in the US share growth by the university exams segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising number of enrollments in nationalized as well as standardized tests in the US and rising demand for private tutoring because of increased competition among the students are the prominent factors driving the market. In the US, students must acquire appropriate scores on SAT or ACT to enter graduation colleges. Therefore, there is an increased demand for SAT and ACT test preparation courses among students. Such acquirement of scores on university exams will drive test preparation market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

ArborBridge Inc.



Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc



Club Z Inc.



CogniFit Inc.



Edgenuity Inc.



Graham Holdings Co.



Instructure Inc.



McGraw Hill Education Inc.



Pearson Plc



TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Test Preparation Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.61 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Learning model

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

