USD 118.88 Bn growth opportunity in Green Packaging Market | Driven by growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance, Y-O-Y growth rate, regional growth opportunities, and much more.

Read Our Sample Report Now to understand the scope of our full report.

Vendor Landscape

The global green packaging market is fragmented and is highly competitive with the presence of many regional and global players. Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of product customization, product differentiation, and price differentiation. Some small and regional players are consolidating their business operations with established players to bring profitability by adopting the state-of-the-art technology and business strategies of the established players. Established players are focusing on diversifying their product portfolio to improve their market presence. The high growth potential of the market is attracting new players. This is expected to further intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material, rising demand for biodegradable packaging materials in the food and beverages industry, and stringent regulations and increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable materials will offer immense growth opportunities, rise in the prices of green packaging solutions due to the high cost of bio-based resins, operational complexities in the adoption of bioplastics, and the lack of awareness and acceptance of green packaging solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For more highlights on the factors impacting the growth of market players, Request a Sample Report.

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global green packaging market is segmented as below:

Product

Recyclable



Reusable



Degradable

The recyclable segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growing global awareness of the need for recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions. The increase in the number of environmental protection initiatives taken by the governments of various countries and organizations is further accelerating the growth of the recyclable segment.

End-user

Food Industry



Beverage Industry



Healthcare Industry



Personal Care Industry



Others

The food industry is the prime end-user of green packaging solutions. The rise in the demand for various types of beverages globally is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers and industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

About 47% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The surge in the demand for sustainable packaging solutions from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and organized retail industries in countries such as China, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the penetration of new players and the rising adoption of packaging products such as flexible paper, corrugated board, and boxboard will influence the growth of the green packaging market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our green packaging market report covers the following areas:

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the green packaging market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the green packaging market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist green packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green packaging market vendors

Related Reports:

Green Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 118.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Recyclable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Reusable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Degradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ball Corp.

Be Green Packaging

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Smith Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Mondi Group

Nampak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio