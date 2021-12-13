USD 12.01 Billion Growth in Recliner Sofas Market|17,000+ Technavio Reports

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the evolving product ergonomics in terms of style", says a senior analyst for the consumer discretionary industry at Technavio. Vendors are focusing on adding newer features and designs, and better ergonomics to beat the competition. In addition, the growing preference for luxury and comfort and demand from the millennial population has encouraged vendors to offer modern, traditional, and contemporary style furniture. This rise in demand for luxury furniture will eventually influence the recliner sofas market growth positively during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing e-commerce industry and rising demand for power recliner sofas are likely to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, growth in furniture rentals, and the surge in demand for pre-owned recliner furniture might limit the market's growth during the forecast period", according to Technavio

Recliner Sofas Market Segment Highlights

The recliner sofas market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online channels.

The offline segment is likely to witness the highest growth in the market mainly due to the rising sales of recliner sofas from the department stores, specialty stores, and other conventional stores.

The online distribution channel segment is gradually expecting to witness growth owing to the rising popularity of digital platforms for retailing.

Regional Analysis

APAC will witness the fastest market growth while contributing 33% of the overall market share during the forecast period.

China will emerge as a key market for recliner sofas in APAC.

will emerge as a key market for recliner sofas in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing clusters of furniture hypermarkets, higher living standards, and rapid changes in customer preference.

Notes:

The recliner sofas market will witness a YOY growth of 16.45% in 2021.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The market analysis report offers information on several market vendors, including American Leather Operations LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jaymar, LaZBoy Inc., Man Wah Holdings Ltd., PREMIEREHTS LLC, and Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Recliner Sofas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Leather Operations LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jaymar, LaZBoy Inc., Man Wah Holdings Ltd., PREMIEREHTS LLC, and Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

