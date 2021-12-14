USD 12.05 bn growth in Pet Insurance Market from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Agria Pet Insurance Ltd ., Anicom Holdings Inc. & Dotsure Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the pet insurance market - Download Our Free Sample Report

The pet insurance market covers the following areas:

Pet Insurance Market - Drivers

Roughly two-thirds of American households have at least one pet, most of which are dogs. The need to own a pet in the US stems from the belief that pets positively contribute to human lives. Other nations, such as China, have come a long way in having pets, which was once considered illegal. Restrictions have now been lifted, resulting in a significant rise in the pet population in China. Brazil and India are also witnessing a significant increase in their pet populations. Pet insurance providers are therefore taking the growing population of pets worldwide into account to broaden their portfolio and develop pet-specific insurances. Thus, the rising pet population is expected to contribute to the growth of the global pet insurance market in the upcoming years.

Pet Insurance Market - Challenges

The low adoption in developing countries will be a major challenge for the pet insurance market during the forecast period. Several countries have strict regulations on keeping pets in terms of their security and health. For instance, countries like the US and the UK have strict regulations, which owners have to comply with, and the failure of which can lead to serious punishments. But countries, especially in the APAC, such as India, Sri Lanka, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, do not have such strict regulations guiding the safety of pets. This is due to the lack of organizations and authorities to regulate these issues.

Pet Insurance Market - Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the market by segmentation by pet type (dogs, cats, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The pet insurance market share growth by the dog segment will be significant during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The pet insurance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

Anicom Holdings Inc.

Dotsure Ltd.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd

Petplan Iberica S.L.

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pet Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agria Pet Insurance Ltd, Anicom Holdings Inc., Dotsure Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, Petplan Iberica S.L., Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, and WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

