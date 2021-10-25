USD 12.41 Bn growth in Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market | Decline in Lithium-ion Battery Costs to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acumentrics Inc., Brunswick Corp., BYD Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Saft Groupe SA, TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the decline in lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from other batteries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Non-automotive

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lithium iron phosphate battery market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the change in the energy mix as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lithium iron phosphate battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market vendors

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acumentrics Inc., Brunswick Corp., BYD Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Saft Groupe SA, TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

