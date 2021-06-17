USD 12.61 Billion growth expected in Asset Recovery Services Market| SpendEdge

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Some of the top Asset Recovery Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Asset Recovery Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Avnet Inc.

Sims Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Nokia Corp.

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

The Asset Recovery Services Market report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Category innovations

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Cost savings

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report: www.spendedge.com/report/asset-recovery-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Information Technology Market:

Fleet Vehicle Leasing - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The fleet vehicle leasing will grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during 2021-2025 . Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

. during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Catering - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on previous experience, established operations management process, number of suppliers staff, and professional competency, geographical presence, and width of product and service portfolio.

: This report evaluates suppliers based on previous experience, established operations management process, number of suppliers staff, and professional competency, geographical presence, and width of product and service portfolio. Integrated Facility Management - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: Dell Technologies Inc., Avnet Inc., Sims Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Nokia Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NorthStar Group Services Inc., Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Asset Recovery Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Asset Recovery Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge