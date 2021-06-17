USD 12.61 Billion growth expected in Asset Recovery Services Market| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Asset Recovery Services has been added to SpendEdge's offering. The Asset Recovery Services market is expected to grow by USD 12.61 billion, at a CAGR of over 9.49% by 2025.

Asset Recovery Services Market Procurement Research Report
Asset Recovery Services Market Procurement Research Report

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Some of the top Asset Recovery Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Asset Recovery Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Avnet Inc.
  • Sims Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Nokia Corp.

 Regional Analysis 

  •  Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions. 

 Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

The Asset Recovery Services Market report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Category innovations
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Cost savings
  • Customer retention
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Asset Recovery Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

