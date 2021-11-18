USD 12.75 Bn growth in Adhesive Market | Increasing Demand for Adhesives in Medical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Arkema SA, Avery Dennison Corp., Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for adhesives in the medical industry and the rising demand for adhesives in the packaging industry will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent environmental regulations and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adhesive Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Adhesive Market is segmented as below:

Application

Pressure-sensitive



Packaging



Construction



Furniture



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The pressure-sensitive segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period. By geography, APAC is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region currently holds 60% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for adhesives in APAC.

Adhesive Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the adhesive market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies rising construction and real estate projects as one of the prime reasons driving the adhesive market growth during the next few years.

Adhesive Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Adhesive Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Adhesive Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Adhesive Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist adhesive market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adhesive market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adhesive market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adhesive market vendors

Adhesive Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arkema SA, Avery Dennison Corp., Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

