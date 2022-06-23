USD 12.83 Mn growth expected in Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market | Driven by increasing consumption of pizza as a meal in developing countries | Technavio

Jun 23, 2022, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 12.83 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in Europe. The increase in consumer spending on out-of-home food is driving the growth of the market in Europe.
The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large-, medium-, and small-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most of the small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors are competing based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution.
Technavio identifies Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing consumption of pizza as a meal in developing countries, rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and increase in demand for rapid cooking ovens will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial and maintenance costs, easy availability of substitutes, and regulations pertaining to commercial wood-fired pizza ovens will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Commercial Black Wood-fired Pizza Ovens
- Commercial White Wood-fired Pizza Ovens
The commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens segment occupies the largest share of the market. Benefits such as faster cooking and retention of the nutritional content of pizza toppings are driving the demand for commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens.
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
About 31% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The high income of consumers living in the European Union is the key factor driving the growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market in Europe.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market size
- Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market trends
- Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market vendors
|
Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 12.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.58
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Brazil, Russian Federation, Germany, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
