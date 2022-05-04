USD 126.22 bn growth in Video-on-demand (VOD) Market | North America to emerge as major market | Technavio

The global video-on-demand market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The competition among vendors will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and the launch of advanced products. Established industry participants are adopting the M&A strategies and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market shares.

Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of mobile computing devices and applications, the availability of video streaming devices, and mobile advertisements increasing revenue of AVOD platforms will offer immense growth opportunities, the popularity of illegal free of cost online video streaming platforms and websites, limited number of long-term subscriptions, and privacy and security concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Request a Sample Report for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth.

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global video-on-demand (VOD) market is segmented as below:

Type

SVOD



AVOD



TVOD

The SVOD segment will have the largest share of the market. The availability of simple process of subscription and the ease of cancelation are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The region will emerge as a key market in terms of revenue generation and hold the largest share of the market over the forecast period due to the presence of several key vendors. Increasing investments by online streaming service providers and the declining demand for TV broadcasting are driving the growth of the regional market.

Explore other potential segments in the market. Download Our Sample Report

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the video-on-demand (VOD) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the video-on-demand (VOD) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our video-on-demand (VOD) market report covers the following areas:

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist video-on-demand (VOD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the video-on-demand (VOD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the video-on-demand (VOD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video-on-demand (VOD) market vendors

Related Reports:

Over The Top Market by Content Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Ad Spending Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 126.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

SVOD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AVOD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TVOD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

KWIKmotion

The Walt Disney Co.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vubiquity Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio