USD 13.37 Bn growth in Online Language Training Market in APAC | 21.43% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of players occupying the competitive landscape. Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy are identified as the dominant players in the market.

Factors such as better employability and education prospects, gamification in language learning, and flexibility in language learning will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the increased threat from open sources, the availability of substitutes, and the extensive use of wearable technology for language learning will challenge the growth of the market participants during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Online Language Training Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Product

Courses



Support Solutions



Apps

End-user

Individual Learners



Institutional Learners

Language

English



Chinese



German



Others

By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the courses segment in 2021. Similarly, the demand for online learning will be significant among individual learners and the market growth will be significant in the English language segment during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online language training market in APAC report covers the following areas:

Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online language training market in APAC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online language training market in APAC is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online language training market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the online language training market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online language training market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online language training market vendors in APAC

Online Language Training Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.43 Regional analysis China, India, and the Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 42% Key consumer countries China and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

