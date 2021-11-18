USD 13.81 Bn growth in Yoga Clothing Market | adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., and ASICS Corp. identified as dominant players | Technavio

Nov 18, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yoga Clothing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the yoga clothing market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 13.81 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing number of yoga practitioners and innovations in yoga apparel leading to product premiumization are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as unpredictable raw material prices will challenge market growth.
The yoga clothing market report is segmented by Product (Bottom wear, Top wear, and Accessories), End-user (Women and Men), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for yoga clothing in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned:
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- lululemon athletica Inc.
|
Yoga Clothing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.81 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.86
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
