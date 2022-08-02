USD 138.61 billion growth in Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market, BT Group Plc and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market report covers the following areas:

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BT Group Plc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Corp., KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenixNAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC, are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

BT Group Plc - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services to modernize and scale data center capabilities, maximize cloud application performance, and minimize operational and commercial risk.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services with cogent data centers and utility computing.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services with secure cabinet and cage, structured cabling, and account operation management.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. - The company offers secure, connected, scalable, flexible data center colocation and managed hosting services.

Equinix Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services such as IBX SmartView and Equinix Infrastructure Services.

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The EU and other organizations regulate the data generated by financial services firms. Therefore, companies in the BFSI segment should follow the rules mentioned by regulatory bodies. This will fuel the demand for data center colocation and managed hosting services for effective data management during the forecast period.



Healthcare



E-commerce



Telecommunication



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in investments in hyperscale colocation data centers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the data center colocation and managed hosting services market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center colocation and managed hosting services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation and managed hosting services market vendors

Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 138.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BT Group Plc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Corp., KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenixNAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on E-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on E-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BT Group Plc

Exhibit 101: BT Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: BT Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BT Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: BT Group Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 105: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 108: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Exhibit 111: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 114: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Flexential Corp.

Exhibit 118: Flexential Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Flexential Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Flexential Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Navisite LLC

Exhibit 121: Navisite LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Navisite LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Navisite LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Rackspace Technology Inc.

Exhibit 124: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 127: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Zayo Group LLC

Exhibit 131: Zayo Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Zayo Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Zayo Group LLC - Key news



Exhibit 134: Zayo Group LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

