USD 138.90 bn growth in Generic Drugs Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The generic drugs market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies low-cost alternatives as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The advent of RPA, rising M&A, and hospital-owned generics will be some of the trends in the market during the next few years.

The generic drugs market covers the following areas:

Generic Drugs Market Sizing

Generic Drugs Market Forecast

Generic Drugs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Generic Drugs Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 138.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

