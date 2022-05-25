USD 14.05 Bn Growth in Call Center Outsourcing Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio

The market is concentrated with the presence of a few established players. Vendors are adopting the M&A strategy and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share. The growing focus of vendors on increasing their presence, the emergence of new call centers, and the presence of established players in the market will lead to moderate competition among vendors during the forecast period.

The rise of emerging countries as call center destinations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and the shutdown of call centers might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB are identified as some of the major market participants.

Download Our Report Sample for more highlights on the vendor landscape.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global call center outsourcing market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT and Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Retail



Others

IT and Telecom is the prime end-user in the market. Factors such as increasing technological advances, considerable growth in data traffic, and increasing demand from consumers for digital communication and content are driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

About 35% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The development of local call centers coupled with the rising demand for customer relationship management from end-user industries such as telecom, healthcare, and finance are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors

Related Reports:

Call Center Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Call Center AI Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.05 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Australia, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atento SA

Exhibit 49: Atento SA - Overview



Exhibit 50: Atento SA - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Atento SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Atento SA - Segment focus

10.4 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 53: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 54: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 56: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.5 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Sitel Group

Exhibit 62: Sitel Group - Overview



Exhibit 63: Sitel Group - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Sitel Group - Key offerings

10.7 StarTek Inc.

Exhibit 65: StarTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: StarTek Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: StarTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: StarTek Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: StarTek Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 70: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 SYNNEX Corp.

Exhibit 74: SYNNEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: SYNNEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: SYNNEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: SYNNEX Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Teleperformance SE

Exhibit 83: Teleperformance SE - Overview



Exhibit 84: Teleperformance SE - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Teleperformance SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Teleperformance SE - Segment focus

10.12 Transcom Holding AB

Exhibit 87: Transcom Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 88: Transcom Holding AB - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Transcom Holding AB - Key news



Exhibit 90: Transcom Holding AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Transcom Holding AB - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio