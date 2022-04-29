USD 14.90 Bn growth in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market | Evolving opportunities in Europe | Technavio

Apr 29, 2022, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 14.90 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The report identifies Europe as the key revenue-generating region in the market. The introduction of biosimilars by key vendors is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the high incidence of rheumatoid arthritis in the UK is creating several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
The 120-pages report segments the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market by type (biologics and small molecules) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Based on the type, the biologics segment will generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The introduction of promising new biologics is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.
Similarly, by region, Europe will have the largest share of the market. The high concentration of leading vendors is increasing the availability of drugs for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which is driving the growth of the regional market.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Key Drivers
The market is driven by the unmet need for safer biologics for RA. In addition, the high cost of RA drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.
The immune-modifying actions of biologics can have several side effects such as abdominal pain, dizziness, headache, itching, and rashes. Although safety is established in clinical trials, the safety data is limited to a small pool of patients enrolled in clinical trials. For instance, the use of TNF-alpha inhibitors, including HUMIRA, REMICADE, CIMZIA, and SIMPONI, has been associated with tuberculosis, Salmonella infections, such as typhoid and listeria infections. Risks of malignancies are also high in patients undergoing TNF-alpha inhibitor treatment. Such factors have created a high unmet demand for safer biologics for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Major Vendors in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market:
The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Vendors in the market are aiming at strategic collaborations and acquisitions with other manufacturers to expand their product manufacturing and address the demand of an expanding patient pool. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Cyxone AB
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Genor BioPharma Holding Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson and Johnson
- Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Oryn Therapeutics
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.
- UCB SA
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Amgen Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Amgen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Exhibit 91: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.
- Exhibit 94: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.9 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sanofi
- Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Sanofi - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Sanofi - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Sanofi - Segment focus
- 10.12 UCB SA
- Exhibit 120: UCB SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: UCB SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: UCB SA - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
