USD 14.98 bn growth for Socks Market from 2020 to 2025| Evolving Opportunities with adidas AG & Nike Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for specialized socks products, growing importance of maintaining formal attire in corporate offices, and the awareness regarding hygiene and growing occurrences of foot disorders. However, the lack of awareness regarding the availability of different types of socks in emerging economies is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drymax Technologies Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., THORLO Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with Key offerings

Adidas AG - : The company offers a variety of socks under the brand name Stan Smith , Milano 16, and more.

The company offers a variety of socks under the brand name , 16, and more. ASICS Corp. - The company offers a variety of socks such as cotton crew, 3PK, and more.

The company offers a variety of socks such as cotton crew, 3PK, and more. Drymax Technologies Inc.- The company offers a variety of socks under the brand name Hyper Thin.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline and Online. The socks market share growth by the offline segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Socks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, Turkey, US, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drymax Technologies Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., THORLO Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

