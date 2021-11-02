USD 14.98 bn growth for Socks Market from 2020 to 2025| Evolving Opportunities with adidas AG & Nike Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Socks Market - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Challenges, Drivers and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The socks market is estimated to grow by USD 14.98 billion from 2020-2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%.

Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for specialized socks products, growing importance of maintaining formal attire in corporate offices, and the awareness regarding hygiene and growing occurrences of foot disorders. However, the lack of awareness regarding the availability of different types of socks in emerging economies is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drymax Technologies Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., THORLO Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with Key offerings

  • Adidas AG - : The company offers a variety of socks under the brand name Stan Smith, Milano 16, and more.
  • ASICS Corp. - The company offers a variety of socks such as cotton crew, 3PK, and more.
  • Drymax Technologies Inc.- The company offers a variety of socks under the brand name Hyper Thin.  

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline and Online. The socks market share growth by the offline segment has been significant. 
  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Socks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 14.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, Turkey, US, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drymax Technologies Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., THORLO Inc., and Under Armour Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

