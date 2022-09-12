USD 146.31 mn growth in Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the

overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the azotobacter-based biofertilizer market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agrinos AS, Apple agro, Ezzy Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD., National Fertilizers Ltd., Novozymes AS, Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Rizobacter Argentina S.A., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Industries.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular

"Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Fruits And Vegetables: This segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Azotobacter-based biofertilizers improve fruits and vegetables through nitrogen fixation, phosphate solubilization, and others. Thus, the growing use of biofertilizers to improve and enhance crop productivity will augment the growth of the fruits and vegetable segment during the forecast period.



Cereals And Grains



Oilseeds And Pulses



Others

Geography

Europe : This region will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the flourishing agricultural industry. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

: This region will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the flourishing agricultural industry. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics

and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist azotobacter-based biofertilizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the azotobacter-based biofertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the azotobacter-based biofertilizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of azotobacter-based biofertilizer market vendors

Related Reports

Organic Pesticides Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydroponic Nutrients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 146.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.93 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrinos AS, Apple agro, Ezzy Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD., National Fertilizers Ltd., Novozymes AS, Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Rizobacter Argentina S.A., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Industries Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Oilseeds and pulses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oilseeds and pulses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp.

Exhibit 104: Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD.

Exhibit 107: MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 108: MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD. - Key offerings

10.7 National Fertilizers Ltd.

Exhibit 110: National Fertilizers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: National Fertilizers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: National Fertilizers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: National Fertilizers Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 114: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 115: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 117: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

10.9 Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 SOM Phytopharma India Ltd.

Exhibit 122: SOM Phytopharma India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: SOM Phytopharma India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: SOM Phytopharma India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Universal Industries

Exhibit 128: Universal Industries - Overview



Exhibit 129: Universal Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Universal Industries - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio