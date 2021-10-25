USD 15.23 bn Growth in Smart Home Market in the US| ABB Ltd. and Allegion Plc Among Key Contributors|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Wireless



Wired

Application

Home entertainment



Smart appliances



Energy management



Lighting control and HVAC



Safety and security system

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart home market in US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing consumer interest in home automation, the availability of a wide range of smart home products, and the rising need for energy conservation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in issues related to interoperability, privacy issues with respect to data, and challenges associated with media storage will hamper the market growth.

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the smart home market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart home market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart home market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market in US vendors

Smart Home Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.66 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

