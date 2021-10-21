USD 15.65 Bn growth in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for fresh water due to rise in population and scarcity of water leading to increasing use of water and wastewater treatment chemicals will drive the growth of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market. However, the availability of skilled workforce in treatment plants might hamper the market growth.

Stringent regulations boosting global market growth will provide significant opportunities for market players. On the other hand, operational and technical challenges in water treatment plants will reduce growth potential.

Company Profiles

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accepta Ltd., Arkema SA, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Cortec Corp., Dow Inc., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Solvay SA.

Competitive Analysis

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into coagulants and flocculants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, pH adjusters and softeners, and others. The market growth in the coagulants and flocculants segments will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accepta Ltd., Arkema SA, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Cortec Corp., Dow Inc., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

