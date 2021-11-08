USD 15.70 bn growth in Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market |Evolving Opportunities with Apple Inc., Biobeat Ltd. & Dexcom Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing awareness and preference for home healthcare, improving the standard of living and economic conditions, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, data privacy issues are hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The smart wearable healthcare devices market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Apple Inc., Biobeat Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., OMRON Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and VitalConnect Inc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings -

Apple Inc. - The company offers smart wearable healthcare devices namely the Apple watch to monitor blood oxygen levels, blood pressure among others.

Biobeat Ltd. - The company offers smart wearable healthcare devices such as wrist monitors and chest monitors.

Dexcom Inc. -The company offers smart wearable healthcare devices namely G6 CGM System.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Fitness bands, Smart watches, Smart glasses, and Others. The smart wearable healthcare devices market share growth by the fitness band segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.38% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., Biobeat Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., OMRON Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and VitalConnect Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

